Real Estate Agent John Carroll has seen the struggle to find affordable housing first hand.

Backyard Villas may be solution to housing crisis in Osceola

Real Estate Agent John Carroll looking to buy tiny homes

Tiny homes to be rented out of backyards in Central Florida

"As a licensed real estate agent I deal with people who cannot afford the price of the homes out there right now," he said.

Carroll is interested in buying hundreds of "not your average sized" houses. He is working with Cornerstone Tiny Homes, a Seminole County based construction company that creates tiny homes built on foundations and on wheels.

They're looking at areas like Osceola County.

"Well over 60 percent of Osceola County residents are housed burden which means they spend more than 30 percent of their income on their housing needs," said Brett Hiltbrand, the owner of Cornerstone Tiny Homes. "This is a great solution for someone who may be in that situation."

Earlier this year, Osceola County made changes to the zoning and permitting of auxiliary dwelling units. There is now no minimum size requirement for ADU's, and they can be rented out as a second source of income. Meaning tiny homes built on foundations can now be placed in the backyards of Osceola County homeowners.

Hiltbrand said Osceola County is the first in Central Florida to allow tiny homes to be rented out of someone's backyard.

As there continues to be a housing crisis in Osceola County and elsewhere, Carroll said he wants to think outside the box with this tiny but yet cheaper alternative.

"Our end goal is to be able to find locations that we could develop affordable housing," Carroll added. "Housing that becomes affordable."

The owner of Cornerstone said he is working with the zoning departments of counties like Brevard and Collier as well, to see if they would allow these "backyard villas."