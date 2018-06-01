KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Most kids who are Rylie Conner's age are into video games. Rylie is into horses.

141st Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee

Runs Friday and Saturday

"I wash him, I braid his hair, I greet him, I feed him," she detailed.

Eleven-year-old Rylie from St. Cloud has a special bond with her best friend, Chief. The two are quite inseparable.

"I've always been around horses so it's just my second nature," she explained.

Rylie went from being a Little Miss Silver Spurs Queen to chasing her barrel racing dream. She'll be competing in the 141st Silver Spurs Rodeo. Riley and Chief will race around barrels, forming a clover leaf pattern. The racer with the fastest time wins.

Dusty Holley, the Big Boss behind the rodeo, said today's youth are the future behind this sport.

"What's more than American than the cowboy, right? So they can live out that American dream and be a cowboy even if it's just for a day or an hour or two,” Holley said. “But some of them might be able to go and do it for a career."

Rylie's already won some recognition for her talent, by earning a trophy buckle. The talent must run in the family, as Rylie wants to follow in her mother's footsteps to make her proud.

"It's definitely tradition because my grandma has been around horses,” she added. “My mom has been around horses, so it's definitely more meaningful because I get to fill what she didn't."

Rodeo is happening both on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Starting at 5:30 p.m., there will be bounce houses, a local DJ and games -- All absolutely free for children on both rodeo days.

The Silver Spurs Rodeo is at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.