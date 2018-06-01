CLERMONT, Fla. -- According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the escaped inmate who stole a pickup truck on Thursday may no longer be in the county and could be heading to Orange County.

Alinton H. John is believed to be armed

John was serving time for aggravated battery

The Florida Department of Corrections is continuing its search for an inmate who escaped from a Lake County prison, according to authorities.

Authorities are searching for 34-year-old Alinton H. John, who escaped during his outside grounds-work assignment with the Lake Correctional Institution off of U.S. 27 in Clermont.

However, on early Friday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office stated that it has stopped its search for John.

"Our search was discontinued yesterday late afternoon (Thursday) as we received information he was no longer in Lake County. He is from Orange County, so it's possible he went back that way. The Department of Corrections Inspector General's Office is the lead investigative agency at this point," Sgt. John Vachon stated in an email to Spectrum News 13.

The Florida Department of Corrections said John was working on the facility's motor pool when he walked away without permission. He walked about a mile from here -- in broad daylight—and stole a pickup truck.

John was serving a 15-year prison sentence for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The Department of Corrections stated he is a minimum custody inmate and that is why he was allowed to work outside.

Investigators believe John stole a silver Toyota pickup with Florida tag JHWC97 from Alex McCaffrey's dad.

"He turned around, he was out in the field, I think doing some work, and when he came back, his truck was gone. There was a little piece of something on the ground, that came out of the truck and he followed the tracks and it looks like it went to the road and just drove away," Alex McCaffrey explained.

There might have been a gun in the pickup truck and authorities warn that it is a possibility that John is armed.

Authorities say he could be well outside the area by now, but they will continue their search.

Anyone with information about John should call 911.