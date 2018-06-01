Polk County deputy shoots, kills man in Dundee

DUNDEE, Fla. -- A Polk County deputy shot and killed a man, and a female deputy attacked and hurt, Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The deputy's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The shooting happened on 8th Street North in Dundee.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the incident started as an undercover child porn investigation. Two deputies entered a home and spoke with Andres Estrada, 21, and his brother, Claudio, 18.

Judd said the two men were cooperating and that Andres Estrada allowed the deputies to look at his computer and cell phone. A child porn image was found on Andres Estrada's phone, Judd said.

A male deputy walked outside, Judd said, while a female deputy began reading Estrada his rights. At some point, according to Judd, Estrada lunged from a chair and attacked her.

Judd said the female deputy was outweighed by about 100 pounds. He called the beating "vicious" and said she was hit in the head. He said Claudio Estrada tried to restrain his brother but wasn't successful.

The other deputy heard her screams, went back inside and saw that Estrada was trying to get her gun. At that point, Judd said about three shots were fired and that Estrada was killed.

The female deputy was treated and released from a hospital.

