DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- This spot in the sunny West Palm Beach area will transport you back to your childhood or another era entirely.

Get a chance to play with pinball machines from yesteryear

See, play with these machines that span decades at SilverBallMuseum.com

Bells, whistles, and all sorts of sounds radiate from this spot in Delray Beach, where adults and children alike come together.

“I was coming here so much, I actually had to get a job here," said Steve Bobcat.

Maybe one of the biggest pinball fans you’ll find around, Bobcat now works at the Silverball Museum as an engineer.

Silverball is an arcade with more than 100 different pinball machines.

The catch though? These machines span decades, some dating back to the early 1940’s.

“Everybody that comes in here acts like a kids again. We have kids come in and older people that come in and are really transported back to their youth again," Bobcat said.

You can play every single game and above each you can read a history on the antique machines. They’ll even open them up and show you how they work inside.

It’s not just pinball machines either -- you can find decades-old games like Donkey Kong and other video games.

“I love this place; it’s really special and something you can’t find anywhere else. I mean come on, it’s pinball baby!" Bobcat said.

The Silverball Museum is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information, head to their website, silverballmuseum.com.