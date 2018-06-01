MALABAR, Fla. -- A south Brevard County family is relieved after their dog stolen from their driveway two weeks ago is now home.

The Joyners' security camera caught a man taking 6-year-old Pomeranian Roxy as they vacationed May 12.

The dog had gotten out of the back gate and was running on the driveway when it appeared that a man scooped her up.

REUNITED! #Malabar dog stolen two weeks ago is back with family. ‘Roxy’ was found 1/2 mile away from home by #VeroBeach woman. Family elated, although some questions about the dog napping may never be answered. @MyNews13 @Jon_Shaban #Brevard pic.twitter.com/mXxoRW4Mbs — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) June 1, 2018

The family put out a plea through social media and Spectrum News 13, and Thursday night, a Vero Beach woman returned Roxy to them.

The Pomeranian is back with some of her fur shaved, but she is otherwise OK.

"For whoever had the wonderful moral graces to return her in some shape or form... nonetheless, we have her back," Heather Joyner said.

Questions about the dog-napping may never be answered.