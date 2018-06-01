ORLANDO, Fla. -- An iconic Orlando restaurant known for its roast beef sandwiches is celebrating a milestone.

Beefy King in Orlando celebrates 50 years

Specials all month long

Restaurant has been in Orlando since the 1960s

"To see what we've accomplished and what Orlando has turned into in 50 years, it's amazing," said Roland Smith, owner of Beefy King on Bumby Avenue.

Beefy King turns 50 on Saturday.

The Bumby Avenue joint has been owned and operated by the same family since the 1960s.

But, as they look to the future, theyre reminiscing about the past.

They're also remembering one of their co-founders, Tom Veigle, who passed away last year.

"Great heart, he loved what he did. I wish he was here today," said brother Jim Veigle.

To celebrate 50 years, Beefy King is running specials all month. On Saturday, it's original "Beefys," "Hammys," "Beefy Spuds" and sodas will be half off.

Head to the Beefy King website for more information about the restaurant.