WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The president has signed a bill aimed at saving lives, but some worry it just offers a false sense of hope, while putting those in need at risk.

'Right to try' will allow patients to seek experimental drugs

Supporters say the measure can save lives

Opponents say it will put patients in danger

It’s called ‘right to try’ -- allowing patients to go around the Food and Drug Administration to seek experimental drugs.

Similar laws already exist in roughly 40 states, including North Carolina and Texas. The measure takes it nationwide.

The president signed the new law at the White House, flanked by patients suffering from multiple sclerosis and Lou Gehrig's disease.

President Trump championed the ‘right to try’ idea during his State of the Union address several months ago.

Supporters say it’s about saving lives, arguing if those patients can use experimental drugs, it may be able to help.

Speaking at the White House, President Trump argued the current FDA approval process takes too long -- often several years.

“These are experimental treatments and products that have shown great promise, and we weren't able to use them before. Now we can use them, and often times they're going to be very successful,” President Trump said.

Not all are happy with the legislation though.

In Congress, some democrats argued it puts patients in danger by removing FDA protections.

Opponents also point out there’s no guarantee that the drug company will actually distribute the untested drugs.

The FDA already has a program in place where terminally-ill patients can apply to access experimental drugs.

‘Right to try’ advocates say that process was too burdensome for patients.