OSCEOLA COUNTY -- SunRail is testing its trains this week in preparation for its expanded service into Osceola County.

4 new stations set to open in July

New expansion hopes to create economic boost

Some hope the expansion will also create an economic boost for the area.

Four new train stations will open when service is expected to begin July 30, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

One of those stations is the Tupperware Station, near Osceola Parkway.

Tupperware Headquarters are close by and the company estimates two-thirds of their employees will use SunRail.

"Tupperware's investment in improvements, including the station site, station enhancements, road construction, utilities, infrastructure, permitting and wetland mitigation credit cost has to date reached nearly $14 million," said Thomas Roehlk, vice president of real estate development for Tupperware.

Roehlk says the company has cleared land, reconstructed the road and are hoping the start of SunRail service will bring new development, including homes, offices, restaurants and hotels.

"You saw once phase 1 went in, there was some development around the stations in Downtown Orlando. You saw it up at Lake Mary, you saw that in Longwood, and you're probably going to see a repeat of that here in the Southern Expansion," said Steve Olson with FDOT.

There is already interest in this site. Orlando Health is building a 122,000-square foot medical center nearby.

The new 17.2-mile stretch of SunRail connects the existing stops to train stations in Meadow Woods, Tupperware, Downtown Kissimmee and Poinciana.