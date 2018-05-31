CLERMONT, Fla. -- Several law enforcement agencies have responded to a state prison in Clermont in a search for a possible escaped inmate.

Lake County deputies and their K-9 teams, area police departments and the Florida Highway Patrol are assisting officials at the Lake Correctional Institution in the search for 34-year-old Alinton H. John.

Lake Co. Sheriff's Office helped search for an escaped prisoner from Lake Correctional. They believe he is well outside the area. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/A7BStWJCEi — Sarah Panko (@SarahNews13) May 31, 2018

According to the facility's website, John is serving 15 years for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was set to be released Aug. 9, 2023.

