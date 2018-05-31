OCALA, Fla. -- As shots flew into classrooms at Forest High School in Ocala last month, Deputy Jim Long could be seen running through the halls, clearing class after class, ordering the school to be locked down as he searched for a suspect.

Marion County Sheriff's Office released a 20-minute edited video Thursday of the shooting at the school, which included surveillance video of the shooting suspect, 19-year-old Sky Bouche, entering the school with a guitar case; pictures of bullet holes in school doors; and video from Long's own deputy camera.

"I have a shotgun in D hallway laying on the ground," he called into one of his radios. "Have we locked the school down?" he asked a staff member. "Lock the school down now!"

Bouche is seen cornered in one of the computer classrooms. Staff told Long that the suspect claimed he had shot into one of the classrooms but didn't know which one.

The video shows Long tell Bouche to get on the ground and put his hands behind his back.

"Do you go to this school?" Long asked.

"I used to, sir," the suspect said.

Long continued to direct deputies and school staff. The suspect told Long there is a handgun in the bathroom, and he also tried to tell Long that he didn't know why he did it.

"Don't say another word," Long instructed the suspect. "Do you have anything else on you? Do you have anything else on this campus? Do you have any other explosives on this campus?"

The suspect told Long that he put everything else he had on a table in the classroom.

Long took Bouche into custody. Bouche remains in jail without bond. He has entered a plea of not guilty, and his trial is set for Aug. 20.