PUERTO RICO -- Gov. Rick Scott is scheduled to travel to Puerto Rico later Thursday to offer assistance in the ongoing efforts to help the island recover in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Months after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico still in ruins

Officials say island is not ready for new hurricane season set to start on Friday

Hurricane Maria death toll underestimated

FEMA officials have hired around 1,600 people to build local disaster response systems. Officials say it was a major challenge to get resources from the mainland to the island, so this effort is to have resources ready at some point.

With hurricane season less than a day away, officials on the island admit they are not ready. As the governor heads to Puerto Rico, he will arrive with the new knowledge of just how devastating Hurricane Maria was.

In the last few days, it has been learned that the estimates from the government on how many people died during Hurricane Maria were underestimated.

Initial estimates were putting the death toll at less than 100; however, the number is likely more than 4,500.

And those very familiar blue tarps still cover thousands of rooftops in Puerto Rico, months after Maria unleashed her wrath on the island.

Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rossello invited Scott to return to the island. U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson has also toured the island several times since the disaster.

Currently, the governor's schedule while on the island is pretty open and more details as to exactly where he will be touring later Thursday may come out.