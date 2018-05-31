SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot by law enforcement agents and a woman injured Thursday afternoon in Seminole County.

The 29-year-old man was ordered by agents from city/county investigative bureau to get out of a vehicle during a suspected drug transaction off State Road 434 in the Longwood area, said Bob Kealing of the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

When he didn't comply, shots were fired, Kealing said. The man, whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times and hospitalized, Seminole County Fire said.

The woman in the passenger seat was grazed and incurred a minor injury, Kealing said.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were at the scene.

