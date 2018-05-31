MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A man is accused of dragging a leashed dog behind a truck in a "horrendous" case of animal cruelty in Melbourne.

Man accused of dragging dog behind truck

Jean Alcee, 41, charged with felony animal cruelty

No word yet on dog's condition

Police aren't sure at this point how far the dog was dragged, but it was long enough to scrape the pup's skin to the bone.

Now, 41-year-old Jean Alcee, who isn't even the dog's owner, is facing serious charges.

"This is a horrendous act," said Lt. Cheryl Trainer of the Melbourne Police Department.

Investigators said a Melbourne Police officer was on routine patrol in the area of Carver and Williams streets just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

That's when he was flagged down by a person who claimed they saw something horrible.

"(They) saw someone in the neighborhood, dragging a dog behind a truck," Trainer said. "We were able to locate the suspect, with the dog still attached to the truck."

The truck belonged to the dog's owner, and it's unclear at this point how far the leashed dog was pulled on the pavement.

A neighbor off camera said he was horrified when he heard what happened.

Police said there is no justification for harming an animal.

"Absolutely defenseless, completely inhumane," Trainer said. "In the end, it doesn't matter what provoked this -- there is absolutely no excuse."

The dog's owner rushed him to a local animal emergency veterinarian. There's no word yet on the dog's condition.

Alcee is charged with felony animal cruelty, plus felony driving without a license. He's being held in the Brevard County Jail.