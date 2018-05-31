WILDWOOD, Fla. -- Not far from Orlando, tucked away under age-old trees, is a park where you'll get to experience gators in a new way.

On vacation, visiting from Maryland, Gigi wrapped up her stay in the Sunshine State by exploring a unique spot.

"I called my daughter-in-law and told her, 'I did it! I actually held one. I can't believe I did it.' It's very interesting, and I got to feed them too," Gigi said.

She got to do all that and more at Gatorworld.

The drive through a portion of the park is tucked away under giant trees. As you drive through the shaded grove, you'll spot tons of alligators of all different sizes.

"These gators off to our left, these are around 4 to 5 feet long. These are the ones you'll typically see here in Florida," explained Gatorworld public relations manager Brad.

It's a peaceful drive through the park and checking out their many gators. Some of them are more than 10 feet long.

At the end of your drive, GatorWorld also has a petting zoo -- everything from chickens, baby goats and rabbits. You can hold and interact with them all.

"If kids love animals, if adults love animals, this is the place to come," Gigi said.

Gatorworld is open every day except Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information and prices, head to GatorWorld's website: www.gatorworldparks.com .