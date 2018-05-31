OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- The loved ones of an Osceola County chiropractor who was killed nearly three decades ago continue to seek justice.

The family of Dr. Ruth Haut has started a Facebook page with the hope of reviving this cold case.

Jean Wagner still dwells on the fact that she lost her soulmate 26 years ago.

“We would go to Fun and Wheels. I think it’s Fun Spot now,” Wagner explained. “We would go on the photo booth. And we would do different stuff, you know. We would just have fun.”

On Feb. 27, 1992, Haut’s body was found lying in an orange grove in St. Cloud, on Hickory Tree Road and US-192.

“It’s frustrating,” Wagner noted.

Haut’s family has kept VHS copies of Crimeline shows asking for tips.

One tape recording said, “On the night of Feb. 26, 1992, 41-year-old Dr. Ruth Haut disappeared from her office.”

Wagner said someone scheduled a late appointment with Haut that night, on 20 N. Bermuda Avenue.

When Haut didn’t come home, Wagner went looking for her and noticed the office door was open and the phone lines cut off.

Wagner said the person who did this used Haut's bank card at an ATM in Vero Beach, prior to dumping her body in St. Cloud.

Haut’s family, who resides in Tampa, recently created a Facebook page, hoping it will generate some leads.

All Wagner is asking for is closure.

“I am trying to reach out to the public for help. Someone has to know something,” Wagner said. “Whoever murdered her is out there running free, and that is so wrong.”

Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for any tips leading to an arrest. Contact them at 1-800-423-TIPS.

