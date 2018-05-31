KISSIMMEE, Fla -- Funding cuts for the Department of Corrections in Florida could impact more than just the inmates.

Facilities like the Transition House in Kissimmee, designed to help inmates find employment after release, is set to shut down because of the lack of funding.

But that’s not the only program that would shut down as a result.

A dog training program, which functions solely through Transition House, would also have to shut down.

The program, called TREATS, works as a partnership with Transition House and the Osceola County Animal Shelter.

Dogs who are difficult to adopt are placed in the TREATS program and partnered with a trainer. The trainers are inmates who are struggling with addiction issues but have learned dog training skills as part of a work program.

Through the program, hundreds of dogs have been adopted, leaving for their forever homes with special training.

For one family in St. Cloud, the dog training has saved them immense pain.

“I was struck by lightning on Aug. 15 2014,” said Bob Stein of St. Cloud.

When he was struck by lightning, Stein was left severely burned, scarred, and struggling to hear after his ear drums ruptured.

Although he has hearing aids, the trauma of the near death experience cripples him during thunderstorms. But then he met Madison through the TREATS program.

“She had been adopted and returned to the shelter six different times because she was too clingy for the people who had adopted her previously,” Stein said.

That clingy behavior is just what drew Bob Stein and his wife to this dog Madison, because they found out the reason she was so clingy is because she’s actually completely deaf.

Following her TREATS training, the Stein’s were able to teach Madison how to take utilize pressure therapy to help Stein deal with thunderstorms.

“It just slows everything down and totally takes away all of the anxiety,” Stein explained.

Now the idea that the TREATS program is going away has frustrated Stein, who is worried other dogs like Madison will be without the training they need to be adopted.

“She saved me, and we saved her, and the treats program is just absolutely wonderful. It’s a win-win for inmates who get the training and the dogs who then find homes,” Stein said.

Transition House is set to close at the end of June due to the lack of funding.

The Department of Corrections received a budget cut of about $29 million by legislators last session.

As of June 30, the inmates in recovery and in work programs will be back in prison, and the dogs will be returned to the shelter unless adopted.

The program, due to its 24-hour care, cannot be replicated and therefore TREATS will shut down.