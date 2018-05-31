CENTRAL FLORIDA -- It looks like there is a strong chance of it raining cats and dogs in Central Florida this Thursday, so be ready for some ruff weather.

Highs for Thursday at 88 degrees

Additional heavy rain

High humidity in place

Occasional rain and embedded thunderstorms are likely again for Thursday. Rain may be heavy at times. With the help of any early sun, temperatures will warm to the mid- to upper 80s.

Central Florida will see one more day of this unsettled pattern with a decent rain chance again on Friday before slightly drier air works in over the weekend.

Afternoon storms will become more isolated on Saturday and Sunday. Highs each day will run in the low to mid-80s through the weekend.

Winds from the southwest will turn southeast this afternoon at 5 to 10 knots, contributing to a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the surf zone, a small east-southeast swell will be paired with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet.

The main hazard for boaters and beach-goers is the threat of lightning.

