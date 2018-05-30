WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Hurricane season begins in two days, and cities and counties are preparing for what could be another active storm year for the Sunshine State.

In West Melbourne, city workers are out clearing pipes, ditches and clearing debris. The goal is to ward off flooding that often comes with hurricanes and tropical storms.

"Get ahead of the curve, so we can eliminate the risk of ponding or flooding on our streets," said Sean Morrison of West Melbourne Public Works.

To help with such a big undertaking, the city recently bought this $400,000 vacuum truck.

"Silt, debris, garbage, (and) waste isn't bottle-necking our systems,” Morrison said.

"I didn't know (the storm drains) were full of debris," says resident Carol Smith of the 2017 storm season.

The work site is welcome for Smith, who went through her first hurricane when Irma came through in 2017.

"Anything they can do to stay ahead of potential problems," she said.

Some of the work is taking place off Henry Avenue, a flood prone area that is a target for storms.

The $300,000 project is allowing crews to improve aging drainage systems that failed during Hurricane Irma.

It's expected to wrap up in July, not long after hurricane season begins.

Combine the project with the storm drain clean up, this south Brevard city is storm ready.



"All we can do is the best we can," Morrison said.



Officials ask residents not to put their yard debris near storm drains, as they may clog them up and create flooding issues.