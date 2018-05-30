TAMPA -- Florida’s biggest casino is getting even bigger.

Massive expansion announced for Seminole Hard Rock facility in Tampa

New hotel tower, pools, event center, spa and ballroom

$700 million project

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has embarked on a nearly $700 million expansion that ultimately will offer guests approximately 200,000 sq. ft. of entertainment and gaming.

Slated for completion in mid-2019, the expanded casino will feature 5,000 slot machines and almost 200 gaming tables. The enlarged facility will hold approximately 200,000 sq. ft. of entertainment and gaming.

The centerpiece of the expansion will be a new 15-story hotel tower with an additional 564 hotel rooms and suites.

The expanded Seminole Hard Rock Hotel will offer approximately 800 guestrooms, including 79 new hotel suites for a new total of 88 suites. The top floor of the new hotel tower will feature a private gaming parlor for VIP guests, with an exclusive check in and private elevators to rock star suites.

An additional 700 parking spaces will increase the total number of available parking spaces to approximately 6,000.

The expansion is part of a record $2.4-billion economic investment by the Seminole Tribe of Florida in its two flagship destination casino complexes in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla.

"(The) major expansion of the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa is further evidence of the Seminole Tribe’s commitment to the people of Florida that it will continue to increase the economic impact of its Seminole Gaming facilities," said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming.

Also, hotel guests will have access to three new outdoor swimming pools adjacent to the second level of the new hotel tower that will feature a trendy 120-seat Pool Grille restaurant and bar.

Measuring the size of a football field, the expanded pool and deck area will be a hot spot for frequent day and night special events for casino guests.

The property will also continue to elevate their music and entertainment programming with a 30,000-sq. ft. Seminole Hard Rock Event Center that is under construction on the second level of the casino complex. Included is a 17,000-sq. ft. grand ballroom for concerts, conventions, trade shows, private events, and large-scale poker tournaments.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

The economic investment at the Tampa facility means there will be close to an additional 1,000 part time and full time jobs, which are in addition to the over 2,000 construction jobs on-site during the two-year building project.

Economic analysts point to another 1,022 indirect permanent jobs generated by the casino expansion, plus another 2,268 indirect construction jobs, for a grand total of more than 6,000 additional jobs.

"Our team members are the backbone of our operation, and we value their attention to detail and focus on guest care," said Joe Lupo, President of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. "In addition to enhancing our guest experience and offering a premiere resort entertainment destination, this expansion will offer more growth opportunities for our team members."