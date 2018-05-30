A TV mom with a successful reboot gets her show canceled because of a single tweet.

Rosanne Barr says she was on Ambien

She says the now deleted tweet was a mistake

Rosanne Barr from the top rated ABC series "Rosanne" is being called a racist because of what she wrote on Twitter.

The latest development came in the wee hours Wednesday morning where Barr admitted she quote "made a mistake" on Twitter.

The now deleted tweet was in reference to Valerie Jarrett, former President Barack Obama's senior advisor.

Barr compared her to an ape, with many calling what the comedian said racist.

However, Barr also put some of the blame on the sleeping medication, Ambien.

guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please. ty — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

So Ambien has been a top trend Wednesday morning with nearly 20,000 tweets.