A TV mom with a successful reboot gets her show canceled because of a single tweet.
- Rosanne Barr says she was on Ambien
- She says the now deleted tweet was a mistake
Rosanne Barr from the top rated ABC series "Rosanne" is being called a racist because of what she wrote on Twitter.
The latest development came in the wee hours Wednesday morning where Barr admitted she quote "made a mistake" on Twitter.
The now deleted tweet was in reference to Valerie Jarrett, former President Barack Obama's senior advisor.
Barr compared her to an ape, with many calling what the comedian said racist.
However, Barr also put some of the blame on the sleeping medication, Ambien.
So Ambien has been a top trend Wednesday morning with nearly 20,000 tweets.