South Florida prosecutors on Wednesday released cell phone videos recorded by accused Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz on his smartphone, videos they will use to show Cruz’s intent on Feb. 14, 2018 was clear.

Cruz: “My goal is to [shoot] at least 20 people”

References a girl he has affections for

Notes shooting will give him notoriety

One of the videos show Cruz’s face as he talks about his plans to shoot at Stoneman Douglas High School and details the weapons he intends to use.

The shooter also describes his planned timeline and how he intended to get to the school.

Some of the statements he makes in the videos include:

“I hate everyone and everything.”

“Today is the day. The day it all begins. The day that my massacre shall begin.”

Cruz also makes reference to a girl he has affections for in the course of the videos, and notes he’s aware that committing this shooting will grant him notoriety.

Spectrum News will not air these videos or post them anywhere on our websites or social media platforms. We will not provide a platform for this accused killer or any in the future who believe killing people will provide them with a voice.