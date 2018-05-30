ORLANDO, Fla. -- A corrections officer at the Orange Regional Juvenile Detention Center is accused of raping a juvenile offender at the facility.

Marcus James, 26, is charged with sexual assault and sexual misconduct by a corrections officer Sunday.

An arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office states James had sex with a 17-year-old in an office at the juvenile center.

She told deputies that James said if she told anyone about the incident, she would “never see daylight again.”

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice terminated James upon his arrest.

In a statement, the department said, “This behavior is inexcusable and disgusting, and it is our expectation that this staff person be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Investigators say James stated to authorities he did not rape the 17-year-old, and claimed she had consented to having sex with him.

Spectrum News 13 spoke with one of James’ friends, who said James is well known in his neighborhood.

“He is a good guy, good guy,” said friend Ben Johnson.

Johnson said he is shocked by the charges.

“(We) got to wait; he will get his day in court and will see where it lies then. Right now, its accusations. We will see where it goes,” Johnson said.

James is currently in jail without bail.