DELAND, Fla. -- A man whose battered girlfriend slipped a note to a veterinary staff asking them to call the cops to rescue her from him violated a pretrial order not to contact her, calling her dozens of times over the weekend, deputies said.

Jeremy Floyd is being held in Volusia County Branch Jail

Investigators say he held girlfriend against her will for days

Deputies say she slipped note to veterinary staff asking for rescue

He violated pretrial order not to contact her, Sheriff's Office says

RELATED: Battered woman slips note to vet staff, pleads rescue from boyfriend

Jeremy Floyd has been accused of violating a pretrial order not to contact the woman, Volusia County deputies said Wednesday. He faces a new charge of stalking.

Floyd, a convicted felon, called the 28-year-old DeLand woman 15 times Saturday, 17 times Sunday and 15 times Monday, deputies said. Using his Volusia County Branch Jail inmate number, he left one voicemail that according to deputies said, "I understand you're upset with me. I'm sorry, I know you're upset with me and I apologize about what I did to you. I'll make it up to you. I apologize and I love you."

Deputies said the woman, who had obvious signs of being battered, was held against her will by an armed Floyd for two days. She finally convinced him to let her take their dog to DeLand Animal Hospital, though he insisted on going with her. During the trip, Floyd threatened to harm her and her family, investigators say.

When they got to the animal hospital, she slipped a note to the vet staff pleading for them to call authorities.

"Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don't let him know," the note said.

Floyd is being held at the jail on $57,000 bond on his previous charges and no bond on the new charge.