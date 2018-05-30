BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is in serious condition on Wednesday after he tried to retrieve a ladder that fell out of his pickup truck on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Man from South Carolina in serious condition

The crash is under investigation

Heather Flynn was driving her 2016 Dodge SUV on northbound I-95 near State Road 524 exit when she struck 57-year-old John Hoskins, according to FHP.

The South Carolina man was trying to get his ladder that fell out of his pickup truck and was lying on the northbound lanes, stated the FHP.

The 36-year-old Cocoa resident try to avoid hitting Hoskins, who was out of his truck and moving from the right shoulder to the inside lane, but the front of her SUV hit him, continued the FHP.

Hoskins was flown to Holmes Regional Medical Center in serious condition, the FHP confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing, but the FHP stated that the crash is not alcohol related.