HONOLULU, Hawaii -- A new round of evacuation orders on Hawaii's big island have been issued as volcanic activity gets even more dangerous.

70 homes destroyed

Power out to various homes

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a fast-moving lava flow is currently traveling down Highway 132 near the intersection of Noni Farms road. That is one of two roads being evacuated.

USGA says the lava has advanced about 800 yards over in less than two hours.

This flow is fed by continued strong fountaining from Fissure 8. Fissures are cracks around the volcano that open up and in many cases, spew lava.

This activity is one of the worst we have seen since Kilauea began the serious eruption. The lava has destroyed 70 homes so far.

Hawaii County officials are telling some residents to "evacuate immediately" or risk being isolated by molten lava that is quickly moving into residential areas.

However, Hawaii's civil defense administrator said some people are refusing to leave.

"We had one gentleman that had to be rescued. His only way out was through his backdoor and through the forest," said Talmadge Magno.

Hawaii County said Tuesday the lava destroyed the local electric utility's equipment on the highway. That knocked out power to Vacationland and Kapoho Beach Lots neighborhoods toward the coast.

Hawaii Electric Light Co. says it is evaluating how to provide power to Vacationland and Kapoho Beach Lots once the eruption is over but it will not be able to finalize a plan until the area is stable.

But Lava is just one of the dangers people have to be aware of.

Ash fallout and sulfur dioxide are making the air quality unhealthy. There is also something called laze, or lava haze, which are those tiny glass fragments that are created when lava meets the ocean.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.