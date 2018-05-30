ST. CLOUD, Fla. -- Downtown St. Cloud is getting ready to carry out a highly anticipated renovation, but some business owners hope the construction won’t be a setback.

Downtown St. Cloud to undergo renovation

Business owner concerned construction will affect them

'Phase I' construction expected to be done by October

Shaved ice is something Davi Seery’s father who died of cancer enjoyed in his final days. Today she owns and runs ‘Sweet Spot Snoballs’ in honor of her late father.

“… it was a treat for him. He couldn’t eat a lot of real whole foods and stuff,” she explained. “He was on chemo and radiation.”

Seery was part of a meeting along with other business owners to talk about the first phase in downtown St. Cloud’s Revitalization.

‘Phase I’ focuses on New York Avenue. Downtown will see upgraded water lines, storm drainage and electrical lines in that area. There will also be new brick parking, new sidewalks and new lighting.

But this also means there will only be one lane of traffic on New York Avenue in the meantime.

During the construction of this new project, the owner of Sweet Spot Snoballs doesn’t want her business to melt away.

“I am excited about it. I am just a little bit worried about getting through it,” Seery said. “The impact it will have on my business.”

Construction is starting in the summer, and summers are Seery’s busiest time at her business.

That's why she wants the city to make it clear that downtown continues to be open, even through the renovations.

“We’re developing a business plan with these owners to maintain access. We submitted surveys for each of their participation of projects,” said Matt Blanton, President of Cathcart Construction Company. “So once we get all those surveys back, then we will have to accommodate the businesses during each phase of construction.”

Seery hopes to make her dad proud with this shop, success she hopes to earn despite all the construction that is soon to come.

“We’re a young business. We’re hoping for some longevity, and we’re planning to make it through this and stick around,” she said.

There will be a Downtown Revitalization Groundbreaking Ceremony on Monday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

Construction for ‘Phase I’ is expected to be finished in October.