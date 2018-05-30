COCOA, Fla. -- Bruce Midkiff says he never thought a stroll through the historic Hilltop Cemetery while waiting for his car to get repaired at a local shop would bring out the activist in him.

Public works restores open grave

Coffin belongs to Ella Sheffield, who died in 1972

PREVIOUS: Questions raised after open grave found at historic African American cemetery

A gravesite in the African-American cemetery dating back to the 1880s was broken. The coffin belonging to Ella Sheffield was exposed to the elements.

Sheffield was born in 1904 and died in 1972. Her grave is buried in the family plot.

Her two living relatives are sisters in their 80s and live together in Rockledge.

Midkiff embarked on a mission to find out who can help restore the grave. After countless emails and phone calls, he reached the City of Cocoa.

Within days, officials were out at the cemetery assessing the damage.

Hilltop Cemetery grave is getting restored after a man stumbles across it last week @MyNews13 was there and speaks with the man turned activist pic.twitter.com/k1bq0gbh9Q — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) May 30, 2018

“Give a voice to those who don’t have a voice no more,” Midkiff said.

According to City of Cocoa officials, they are responsible for maintaining the land, but family members are responsible for the graves.

A tarp was put on the grave and for the second time, it was gone overnight -- that’s what sparked the city to take matters into their own hands and get a crew out to do the restoration themselves.

“When we saw the tarp came off over the weekend, we decided that we need to fix it,” explains City of Cocoa Spokesperson Samantha Senger.

It was the first time Public Works employees did this type of work. It took the crew of two about four hours to complete the job, costing tax payers about $250.

A woman who died at the age of 69 unknowingly made a new friend 46 years later who is watching over her.​