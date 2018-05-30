COCOA BEACH, Fla. -- City leaders in Cocoa Beach are talking about the future during a workshop regarding how tall they want buildings to be constructed in the years to come.

"We need to start thinking about how we are going to build new, and how we will renovate the buildings we have … there's a reason why -- they perform better!" said Cocoa Beach City Commissioner Mike Miller.

The city is now considering putting a height limit change on the ballot in November, allowing residents to decide if they want their skyline to change.

They are considering increasing the height limit for buildings from the current restriction of just 45 feet.

Tuesday, Cocoa Beach residents attended the workshop, making it clear not everyone wants to see buildings or homes rise above 45 feet, even though it would partially be to combat flooding issues.

"I like it the way it is!" said one resident who attended the workshop.

"It's all about quality of life here in Cocoa Beach, so I think it's time we make some changes," explained another Cocoa Beach local.

Tuesday, the city commission did propose a compromise -- it would keep the maximum height for building at 45 feet but would allow an additional 10 feet for decorative roofs.

But an important note to keep in mind -- the restrictive height of 45 feet does not start until above the flood zone height designated by FEMA.

Next month, the city is expected to decide whether to put that proposal on the November ballot.