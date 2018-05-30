ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It’s a chance to mix an ancient grain with a spicy sausage and over-easy eggs.

It's brunch at Bavaro's with owner Dan Bavaro and the dish is a favorite: The Farro Power Bowl.

Farro Power Bowl

½ cup farro, prepared to bag’s specifications

3 ounces sausage, sliced

2 ounces sundried tomatoes

2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

2 ounces roasted bell peppers

2 ounces mushrooms, cooked

2 eggs, over easy

Prepare faro to producer’s specifications. In a hot sauté pan, add sausage and sear well.

Add the mushrooms, peppers, and sundried tomatoes until warmed thoroughly. Add farro.

Warm a nonstick pan with one ounce oil over medium heat. Place eggs gently in pan and cook until desired doneness.

Chef suggests over easy. That way, the yoke can make a sauce brining all the flavors together.

Place farro mix in a bowl and top with fried eggs.