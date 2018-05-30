ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It’s a chance to mix an ancient grain with a spicy sausage and over-easy eggs.
It's brunch at Bavaro's with owner Dan Bavaro and the dish is a favorite: The Farro Power Bowl.
Farro Power Bowl
½ cup farro, prepared to bag’s specifications
3 ounces sausage, sliced
2 ounces sundried tomatoes
2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
2 ounces roasted bell peppers
2 ounces mushrooms, cooked
2 eggs, over easy
Prepare faro to producer’s specifications. In a hot sauté pan, add sausage and sear well.
Add the mushrooms, peppers, and sundried tomatoes until warmed thoroughly. Add farro.
Warm a nonstick pan with one ounce oil over medium heat. Place eggs gently in pan and cook until desired doneness.
Chef suggests over easy. That way, the yoke can make a sauce brining all the flavors together.
Place farro mix in a bowl and top with fried eggs.