CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Another round of clouds and rain for Central Florida for this fine Wednesday.
- Highs for Wednesday at 86 degrees
- Scattered areas of rain
- Staying unsettled this week
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be on hand for Wednesday as scattered areas of rain develop.
Most activity will lift from south to north as ample tropical moisture flows into the region, potentially producing brief heavy rain.
Highs will reach the low to mid-80s. Expect most of the activity to fade into the overnight as lows drop to the low 70s.
Similar weather will repeat Thursday, but coverage will become more spotty by the end of the week as high pressure edges in from the Atlantic.
Highs will climb back to the upper 80s to near 90 with less rain around each afternoon.
Improving boating conditions are anticipated for Wednesday with lighter winds and calmer seas, but the prime hazard will be afternoon lightning storms, especially on the inland lakes.
Those heading to the beach will also have to be prepared for late day showers and storms. In the surf zone, wave heights will be around 1 to 2 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents.
