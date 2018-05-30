Ireland is now on its way to legalizing abortion after citizens voted to strike down the ban. While this has some people worried, others are calling it long overdue.

Irish citizens voted overwhelmingly to legalize abortion

Some called vote weakening of Catholic Church, victory for women's rights

Irish Catholic Church issued call to renew commitment to "support life"

Thousands of Irish citizens flew home from all around the world over the weekend to cast their ballot in this historic referendum and overwhelmingly voted in favor of making abortion legal there.

Previously, the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution stated that an unborn child had the same rights as the mother, making it almost impossible for a woman to end a pregnancy voluntarily.

Many young Irish citizens who no longer live in the country used the hashtag #hometovote to share their journey.

Some called this the result of the weakening of the Catholic Church, while others called it a victory for women's rights.

Irish author and journalism professor James Mahon lives in Scotland, but flew home just so he could vote.

"When we got on the flight, we saw so many black sweaters and t-shirts saying 'repeal' and it was our generation coming together," Mahon explained. "People didn't say much. They just smiled and nodded at each other and it was a quiet agreement, a quiet acceptance that we were doing this together."

However, many were disappointed with the outcome of the vote, especially those in the Catholic Church. The Archdiocese of Dublin tweeted,

The Irish Church after the Referendum must renew its commitment to support life. The Church is called to be pro-life not just in words & statements & manifestoes but to be pro-life by being a Church which reflects the loving care of Jesus for human life at any stage. AB Martin — Archdiocese Dublin (@DublinDiocese) May 27, 2018

For now, the Irish government will need to approve legislation with guidelines and regulation regarding abortion before it becomes a law.

The only countries in Europe where abortion is still outlawed are Malta, San Marino, Liechtenstein, Poland, the Vatican, Monaco and Andorra.