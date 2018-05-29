ORLANDO, Fla. -- Local elections don't often garner the attention of national ones. But from housing to education, they affect each and every one of us personally.

Why local elections matter

Local government affects people's day-to-day lives

Finding information about candidates requires digging

"What we do is mostly focused on the national government, so most people don't realize how much the local government is doing," said Aubrey Jewett. "So many people don't realize what they do and how important it is to their day-to-day quality of life."

Jewett, a longtime political science professor at the University of Central Florida, said that it's the first thing he tells his students on the first day of class: local elections matter.

Commissioners tackle issues from land use to growth. Mayors set agendas for cities, overseeing fire, police and public works.

"You find things that you never even thought about that you're now in charge of," said Bryan Nelson, newly-elected Mayor of Apopka.

Two months ago, former Orange County Commissioner Nelson won the seat over incumbent mayor, Joe Kilsheimer, in a special election. He's spent the last few weeks doing more than revamping his city hall digs. Rather, he's gotten up-to-speed on operations, pouring through budgets to rein in spending; inspecting overtime concerns and the city's loans; building morale, overseeing new fire stations, police and public works.

"You immediately come in and you've got a stack of budgets, you know, all the departments come in and make their pitch for why they need more," he said. "You can come right into my door, if you've got a problem, if it's a road, a police issue."

Right now, in the post-Parkland school shooting days, Nelson's looking to hire resource officers for Apopka schools.

"That's four new police officers we've got to add to schools over last year, so that's immediate four additional hires," he said.

Even school boards have broad impact, deciding discipline, curriculum and setting salaries.

Traditionally led by former educators, Jewett explained that these boards have evolved over time.

"They are important offices and they do attract, more often now, people with political aspirations," he said.

Take for example, termed out Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs, who is now running for Orange County School Board Chair.

"I'm going to put every bit of passion and energy into what I'm doing now into that and then some, because nothing matters more to me than children," Jacobs said, following her recent and final State of the County address. "I just want to spend the years that I will be working doing something that matters."

While these elections have huge impact, they carry great responsibility for voters. Finding quality information on local candidates takes digging. Not as in your face as an onslaught of political ads, often for statewide or national elections, which blast across televisions.

"The problem is most people don't realize it, they don't know much about it," Jewett said. "If you want representative government that really represents what most people would like them to do, then the public really has an obligation to turn out and vote, especially for those local offices."