OCOEE, Fla. -- The Ocoee man who police say was looking for "sexy boys" at an elementary school is facing more charges -- these involving animals.

Police: Kristopher Oswald targeted elementary school boys

Investigators say they found graphic videos on cell phone account

Police say videos included child porn, sexual activity with dogs

Kristopher Martin Oswald II, 19, was arrested May 14, and charged with possession of child pornography and attempted sexual battery after Ocoee Police investigators say he plotted to pick up a young boy at Thornebrooke Elementary School. Oswald told another Snapchat user that he planned to "choose one," according to a police report.

Now, investigators have filed additional charges after they say they found more than two dozen videos involving dogs on Oswald's cell phone. The videos depicted Oswald engaging in "sexual conduct with two different dogs."

"A total of 29 videos of Kristopher Oswald engaging in sexual acts with both dogs were obtained from the forensic download" from a cell phone app, investigators said in a report.

Oswald is charged with sexual contact with animals.