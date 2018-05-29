ORANGE CITY, Fla. -- An Orange City Police officer was arrested at the department Tuesday afternoon on attempted extortion charges, Volusia County deputies say.

Joshua David Fancher arrested at Orange City Police Department

Fancher charged in warrant of making terroristic threats

Fancher resigned as officer after his arrest Tuesday

Joshua David Fancher, 25, of DeLand was arrested on a felony warrant out of Georgia, accusing him of making terroristic threats, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to the warrant, a Georgia woman reported to authorities that she'd received numerous threatening messages from someone attempting to extort her for nude pictures. The messages started on Instagram and included threats to kill the woman or harm her family if she didn't send the photos.

The Lowndes County (Ga.) Sheriff's Department is investigating the case.

When Volusia deputies confronted Fancher at the Orange City Police Department, he resigned immediately, authorities said. Deputies also executed a search warrant at his DeLand home.

Fancher was sworn in as an officer on Dec. 21, 2017, Orange City Police said. They weren't aware of any complaints on his record.

Fancher was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was being held without bond.

Spectrum News 13 Reporter Brittany Jones contributed to this article.