MIAMI, Fla. -- The Florida Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Miami teen Daina Bellegarde has been canceled.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the case has been resolved.

The alert for Bellegarde was initially issued May 17. At the time, was last seen in Miami around the 1700 block of NW 95th Street.

Titusville Police in a press release May 17 said there could be a possible link between Bellegarde and the Titusville girl seen forced into a vehicle on May 15, which triggered an Amber Alert.

Early in their search, Titusville investigators said Bellegarde came to their attention. A witness who saw the Titusville teen being forced into a gray SUV initially claimed it was not her, but later told authorities the girl could be Bellgarde.

Despite the striking similarities and the witness account, Titusville investigators later said, “Our investigators are no longer in contact with officials in Miami, and there is no evidence or active lead on any connection between our two cases.”