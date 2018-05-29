PINE HILLS, Fla. -- A man is fighting for his life in a hospital Tuesday morning after a stabbing at a bus stop on West Colonial Drive.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office stated that the 46-year-old man was sitting at the bus stop at 6100 West Colonial Drive when another man approached him and began to stab him around 9:44 p.m., Monday.

Bystanders called 911 and pointed deputies to the 38-year-old man, who briefly fought with deputies before being arrested, according to Lt. Ashley Strange in a news release.

The man who was stabbed is listed in critical condition.