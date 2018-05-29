WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Troopers continue to look for a driver who they say hit and killed a bicyclist in Brevard County.

Jason Esposito killed while riding bicycle in West Melbourne

Troopers say vehicle swerved into bike lane, striking him

FHP says driver abandoned car not far from the crash

The crash happened just before midnight Sunday on Palm Bay Road and Hollywood Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol says a witness managed to follow the car and gave authorities a partial tag number, which led them to the 2016 Infiniti.

“We discovered the owner of the vehicle in the general area. He said he was dropped off and that another person was driving, ” said FHP Lt. Channing Taylor

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say the motorist drove into the bicycle lane, hitting 51-year-old Jason Esposito of Hallandale Beach, which is north of Miami.

Officials say Esposito’s bike had lights in the front and in the back, making him visible at night.

Esposito was ejected from his bike and was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died.

West Melbourne Police found it abandoned not far from the scene.

“If the person had stayed, who knows if he would still be alive today,” explained Lt. Taylor.

Once they get a warrant this week, FHP Lab will do forensic testing to make sure the car hit the bike, and then more DNA testing will be done to find out who was behind the wheel of the car.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities are asking for any witnesses to come forward. ​They can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.