DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Rain or shine, some crowds still hit Daytona Beach for the Memorial Day holiday, and beachgoers said they were glad they didn't miss out.

This Memorial Day is a special one for the Rayfield family.

"First time ever so it’s pretty breathtaking to see it," said Cyrano Rayfield Jr.

From Illinois to Daytona Beach, Monday was the first time most of their family had stepped foot on a beach.

"Test the waters and put my feet in it," Rayfield Jr. said.

Other beachgoers were also testing the rough water.

"The overcast I’m OK with, so it’s not sunny and burning. The wind is nice, the tide could be a little calmer, but hey, it looks beautiful to me," said Pennie Rayfield.

Volusia County Beach Safety said they had more than a dozen water rescues because the water is so rough.

They flew the red flags to alert beachgoers about dangerous rip currents.

Beach safety says they staffed more than 100 water personnel anticipating a much bigger crowd, since impacts of Subtropical Storm Alberto weren't really near.

"Cloudy and rainy doesn't matter -- it’s still breathtaking," Rayfield Jr. said.

The holiday weather was the least of former marine Cyrano Rayfield Sr. thoughts on Memorial Day.

"I mean everybody that went before me, the things that they've done for this country -- it means everything," Rayfield Sr. said.

The Rayfields are just thankful to spend their holiday together.

"Just the first time in Florida in general. I'm glad to spend it with my family," said Isabella Rayfield.

They are hoping the rain won't put a damper on the rest of their vacation.

"Count your blessings. It’s a nice day right now for this I just hope it stays like this," Rayfield Jr. said.