TAMPA -- The summer travel season has arrived.

Consumer Wise: Rising gas prices for the summer driving season

Ways to conserve fuel: Slow down, use cruise control, maintain proper tire pressure

Apps can help find lowest gas prices

But rising gas prices could put a damper on vacation plans.

Gas prices depend on market trends and, according to AAA, there is a lot of upward pressure.

"It costs about $11 more to fill up your tank compared to this time last year," said AAA Senior Project Manager Mark Jenkins. "About 75 cents per gallon more than last summer."

Even so, rising gas prices won't stop everyone from hitting the road. But awareness is key.

And - a few tips can help motorists improve gas mileage and save money.

Among the best ways to conserve fuel :

Slow down

Maintain tires

Use cruise control

Roll down the windows when you first get in a hot car before automatically hitting the AC

"Speed kills in regard to your gas mileage," Jenkins said. "Think about it. Every five miles you go over 50 is like paying an additional 20 cents at the pump per gallon."

Cruise control helps a driver avoid constantly throttling the pedal, which eats up gas mileage. Also, rolling down the windows lets some heat escape so the AC doesn't have to work as hard.

"I do roll down the windows to let the heat out first," said driver Wes Shelly. "Rather than just turning on the air."

There are lots of great apps you can use to help you find the best gas prices near you when you’re on the road.

Gas guru is simple to use: just click on it and it lists all the gas stations near you—showing how far away they are and what they’re charging per gallon.

Other apps to use include Gas Buddy, Waze and the AAA app.