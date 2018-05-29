ORLANDO, Fla. -- One of Central Florida's largest churches is mourning the loss of a former pastor killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 4 on Monday.

Orlando Rivera was a pastor at Northland Church in Longwood

Rivera remembered as loving family man

Police: Nelson-Enrique Molina was traveling wrong way on I-4

RELATED: Pastor dies in suspected I-4 wrong-way crash

Tributes were pouring in on social media in remembrance of 52-year-old Orlando Rivera, who was once a pastor at Northland Church in Longwood.

From marriages to mission trips, Rivera meant so much to members at Northland Church. In addition to his time at Northland, he was a professor at Nyack College, a Christian seminary school in New York.

Rivera was killed in a wrong-way crash on eastbound I-4 in downtown Orlando at about 3 a.m. Monday. According to Orlando Police, 31-year-old Nelson-Enrique Molina was driving a black Mercedes four-door the wrong way on I-4 when his vehicle struck Rivera's.

On Monday night, Rivera's former colleagues paid tribute to him.

"He preached here. He was our mission's pastor. An incredible man, he and Nancy are dear, dear people and have several children, adopted many children, and they have a house full. So I want to just acknowledge how difficult this is for us, and our community," said Kevin Urichko, Northland Church's executive pastor.

Rivera was known for his seriousness and commitment to his faith, but also his joy in life.

Molina was hospitalized at Orlando Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.