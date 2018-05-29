Central Florida -- Get ready for some clouds and even a chance of rain, Central Florida.

Tuesday to see highs at 88 degrees

Scattered areas of rain

Staying unsettled this week

Latest on Alberto

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be on hand on Tuesday as scattered areas of rain develop, especially during the afternoon. Most activity will lift from south to north, potentially producing brief heavy rain.

Highs will reach the mid- to upper 80s. Expect most of the activity to fade into the overnight as lows drop to the low 70s.

Similar weather will repeat on Wednesday and Thursday but coverage will become more spotty as high pressure edges in from the Atlantic. Highs will climb back to the upper 80s to near 90 for the latter part of the workweek.

Poor to hazardous boating conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon when isolated showers and storms develop.

Those in small craft are urged to use caution with seas of 3 to 4 feet offshore.

In the surf zone, a lingering east-southeast trade swell will be paired with wave heights of 2 to 3 feet. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, Alberto has become a sub-tropical depression and will slowly travel inland across the Deep South producing heavy rain within its bands.

No other tropical concerns at this time. The official hurricane season begins June 1st.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.