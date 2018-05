LOCKHART, Fla. -- A car smashed right through the front of a Metro PCS store in Orange County early Monday.

A car rams into a #MetroPCS store near Clarcona-Ocoee And Hiawassee RD. Still working to gather details on how this happened. We’ll have a live report on @MyNews13 beginning at 7:30 pic.twitter.com/vpiOfEcGDz — Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) May 29, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to figure out just how the car crashed into the store at 7045 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. Suite 107, Lockhart.

Car crashes into Orange County store https://t.co/Yc4KjBYTxl pic.twitter.com/kl68BdM06p — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) May 29, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

There is no word if there are any injuries.

Getting a closer look. It appears as if the driver backed the car into the store. You can see the shattered glass door leaning onto the right side of the car. @MyNews13. This is just one of three business hit this morning pic.twitter.com/6b6Pyv9eEj — Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) May 29, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

