ABC Networks has decided to cancel the "Roseanne" reboot.

The decision comes after the show's star Roseanne Barr made racist remarks on Twitter Tuesday.

Barr attacked fromer President Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, connecting her to the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes."

"Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," Barr wrote.

Barr has since deleted the tweet and said she was leaving Twitter.