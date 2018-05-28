ORLANDO, Fla. -- Here's your Central Florida area forecast for Memorial Day, along with a look at conditions to start the work week.

Scattered showers, few storms

Elevated rain chances remain through week

Temperatures remain near May average

Latest on Alberto

We were able to escape a complete weekend washout, even with a slight shift east in Alberto's path as it passed well to our west. Dry air wrapped quickly in and around the system, basically choking out its ability to strengthen.

We'll have dry times again today, but can still expect scattered showers and a few storms. Anything developing could produce lightning and locally heavy downpours.

Even under a mostly cloudy sky, our Memorial Day temps warm into the low to mid-80s. Elevated rain chances remain in place for much of the week ahead thanks to a steady stream of tropical moisture being drawn up over the peninsula.

These chances will generally be in the afternoon as our atmosphere heats up. Speaking of heating up, our temperatures won't stray too far from our late May average, as they hover around 90 from tomorrow into the upcoming week. Welcome to a typical wet-season pattern here in central Florida!

Although wave heights are running two to occasionally four feet, our surf will be mushed up by a southeast windswell and trade swell mix. These conditions stick around through mid-week, although wave heights will come down a bit.

Breezy conditions, along with scattered rain and rumbles will probably not create the best of conditions for a beach day, but if you're swimming, a moderate rip risk exists.

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Alberto is maintaining its strength in the northern Gulf of Mexico as it continues its march toward the Florida Panhandle.

The latest advisory still has Alberto with winds of 65 mph. The center is located 125 miles south of Destin, Florida.

Alberto is moving northwest at 7 mph with a minimum pressure of 990 mb.

Tropical Storm Warnings continue from the Alabama/Mississippi border to the Suwanee River in northern Florida.

