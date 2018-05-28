ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two teenagers shot at a deputy in Pine Hills Sunday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hernandes Drive and Golf Club Parkway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was sitting in his patrol car when the teens shot at the vehicle, shattering the back window.

The deputy was not injured.

The teens, aged 16 and 17, fled the scene on foot. They were captured a short time later.

Investigators later discovered that the weapon the teens used was a BB gun.

Both teens were taken into custody. They face charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and shooting into an occupied vehicle.