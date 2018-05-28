PALM BAY, Fla. -- An RV caught fire on I-95 in southern Brevard County on Memorial Day, snarling traffic and shutting down the roadway for some time.

It happened around 2:30 Monday afternoon near the southbound exit ramp of Palm Bay Road.

The back of the camper erupted in flames as the people and pets inside scrambled to get out safely.

Palm Bay firefighters worked on the roadway to put out the fire as Florida Highway Patrol and police shut down the interstate for their safety.

Traffic was backed up for miles and slowly got back to normal.