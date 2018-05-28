One person is dead, another is in the hospital after an early morning crash which investigators believe may have been a wrong way collision.

Incident occurred on 1-4 EB

Crash shut down roadway between Kaley, Gore Street

Investigation continues

The incident happened on I-4 eastbound, shutting down the roadway between Kaley and Gore before South Street for hours. Westbound travel was unaffected.

According to the Orlando Police Department, two cars were involved in the crash around 3 a.m. in a possible head-on/wrong-way accident.

One of the drivers died at the scene. Medics transported the other driver to ORMC with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic cones diverted travel off the interstate at Kaley Street and police tape blocked the corresponding entrance ramp to I-4 for while investigators worked the crash scene.

The investigation continues.