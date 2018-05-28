MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A man was found gunned down in the middle of a neighborhood street in Melbourne Monday morning.

Man gunned down Monday morning in Melbourne

Identified as 38-year-old Peter Okoye

Police are searching for clues into who the killer is

It happened around 3:30 a.m. outside a home on Mount Carmel Lane.

Only a couple of neighbors we spoke to heard gunshots in the middle of the night.

For those who didn't know what had happened until they woke up, a day of barbecues and remembering our veterans became tragic.

Crime scene tape is wrapped around the area. Evidence markers show where several bullet casings dot the road.

"It was a pretty lengthy crime scene, most of it was outdoors," said Lt. Scott Mostert of the Melbourne Police Department.

Concerned neighbors looked on, trying to get any insight into what happened on their normally quiet street.

"It's kind of shocking to see all the police vehicles. Wow, it can happen anywhere," said Edmund Robbins, who lives a couple houses down from the investigation.

His wife and two small children slept through the multiple gunshots that left 38-year-old Peter Okoye bleeding and dead yards away from his own home.

"My kids play on that corner, their friends live down the street," said Robbins.

Hours after the shooting, family and friends of the victim showed up. Some spoke to investigators, trying to shed some light on why and who may have killed Okoye.

So far police haven't released a motive in the shooting.

If you have any information call Melbourne Police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).