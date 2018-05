ORLANDO, Fla. -- Sometimes being a firefighter isn't all flames and heat and occasional tragedy.

Sometimes you get to rescue kittens.

On Sunday night a kitten was stuck in a vehicle engine in Orlando. The crew of Tower One, C-shift in downtown Orlando had to save the tiny cat with large ears from the machine.

They were successful, and now the kitten has a new home with a Valencia College student. Talk about a lucky cat!